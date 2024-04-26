Ontario plastic fuel tank molder gets funding for growth

A plastic parts molder, a toolmaker, and an auto parts maker are three southwestern Ontario companies that are receiving funding through the province’s Regional Development Program (RDP).

Kautex Textron is a plastic fuel tank manufacturer in Windsor serving the automotive industry. With an investment of almost $23 million, the company is building a new battery skid plate manufacturing facility to produce battery casings for EVs using advanced composite materials. The project is supported by $1.5 million in funding through the RDP and will create 12 new jobs.

Integrity Tool & Mold supplies parts to a wide range of industries, including those in the automotive supply chain. With an investment of over $15.6 million, the company will adopt state-of-the-art technology at its new Windsor facility to increase its production capacity. The project is supported by over $2.3 million in funding through the RDP and will create 25 new jobs.

And DS Actimo Canada (formerly DS C&K Inc.), a subsidiary of South Korea-based DSEV, is investing over $60 million to build a 107,000 square-foot facility in Windsor. This facility is the company’s first manufacturing plant in North America, and will manufacture battery cell module cases with wiring components for EV batteries, including those to be produced at NextStar Energy’s $5 billion EV battery manufacturing plant. The project is supported by $5 million in funding through the RDP and will create 96 new jobs.

“Windsor [has] a proud history of manufacturing excellence, and thanks to continued investment in the region, we are confident that our targeted approach to fostering stability and growth across our economy is working,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “As we position Ontario as one of the best jurisdictions in the world for companies to invest and grow, our government is proud to support local businesses as they expand and create new jobs in communities across the province.”