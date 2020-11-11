Ontario packaging supplier HT Productions receiving $3.9 million in federal funding

Hamilton, Ont.-based packaging supplier HT Productions Inc. – also known as Whitebird – will receive close to $4 million in federal funding that will create almost 50 new skilled jobs in the city.

The $3.9-million investment was announced on Nov. 10 by Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), which focuses on economic development in the province from the federal level.

In a statement, FedDev said that HT Productions will use the funding to add on to its facility, purchase new advanced manufacturing equipment, and implement a customer-centric online system for customer orders.

The investment is expected to create 45 jobs and maintain another 105 in Hamilton.

“Whitebird is developing a platform for both small and large brands to design, estimate, order and track many types of packaging material needed for e-commerce shipping,” HT Productions president Hendrik Tamminga said. “FedDev Ontario’s investment is an end-to-end solution supporting Canada’s fastest digital corrugated press to help with speed to market, quality and innovation. Our people are also a big part of our project as it takes top talent to connect all the dots from concept to completion.”