Ontario molder Axiom Group and collaborators receive Next Generation Manufacturing Canada investment funding

A project involving Ontario-based injection molder Axiom Group and partners is one of four new advanced manufacturing projects receiving a total of approximately $3.5 million in funding from the Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) manufacturing supercluster.

Aurora, Ont.-based Axiom, along with partners MS Falcon Tooling, Kytech Machine Works, and Bulldog Polymers, is developing a technology to eliminate visual transitions between different plastic materials, typically hard and soft plastics, for use in automobile interior and exteriors, with applications in broader advanced manufacturing industries. This solution will transform industry best practices, strengthening Canada’s automotive industry and the broader high-performance plastics manufacturing industry. The technology will have applications in aerospace, medical devices, construction, heavy equipment, and sport equipment manufacturing. “The consortium project will strengthen Canada’s leadership in advanced manufacturing, conferring global recognition as best-in-class suppliers for complex and advanced automotive plastics in the global market,” said Naithan Loch, Axiom. “NGen support has given us a significant competitive advantage, allowing us to capture incremental market share for vehicle components.”

The other three projects receiving funding are Toronto-based Addem Labs and COR Engineering Ltd. partnering to conduct a pilot project that will establish a professional printed circuit board manufacturing facility in Ontario; Montreal-based DeepSight partnering with Avior Integrated Products Inc. to add a new component to the current DeepSight augmented reality (AR) platform that will create holographic guides to help workers assemble aerospace components and composite parts; and BlueWater Wood Alliance, a not-for-profit wood manufacturing cluster, undertaking a digital transformation program that will enable SMEs to grow and run their businesses by enabling access to its programs and activities.

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster. Its mandate is to help build advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada.