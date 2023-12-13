Ontario LSR molder Silcotech turns 25

The Bolton, Ont.-based firm has grown from two workers to more than 100.

Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) injection molder Silcotech North America Inc. is turning 25 this year, having grown from a two-person shop in Bolton, Ont., into a global operation with over 100 employees.

Silcotech was founded as an LSR molder in 1998 by Michael Maloney and Isolde Boettger. As the company’s only two employees, they managed all company operations and with two molding machines, they started operations in a small, rented space in Bolton. Fast-forward to Oct. 20, 2023, and the firm celebrated 25 years in business, and currently operates out of a highly automated, state-of-the-art facility in Bolton, just a few blocks from the original location. Silcotech also has a facility in India, Silcotech Bonny Products Pvt Ltd.

The Oct. 20 celebration included plant tours of the company facility, followed by speeches and a luncheon for all employees and guests. Attendees included the mayor of Caledon, Ontario, Annette Groves, and the CEO of Caledon Community Services, Geraldine Aguiar.

In his speech at the event, Maloney cited Silcotech’s work with two long-time health-care customers – Diva International and Trudell Medical International – as examples of the company’s expertise. “Both companies produce products that have revolutionized health care: the DIVA Cup is used by women globally for safe, cost-effective, and eco-friendly period care; and the Trudell Medical line of breathing products are also used worldwide to improve medication delivery to clear patient’s airways,” Maloney said. “Silcotech helped both companies develop and bring their products to market and has molded millions of parts for both.”

Advertisement

Silcotech North America’s primary markets are medical and health care, automotive, packaging and consumer electronics, where elastomeric properties of LSR are in rising demand. The company’s services include product development, prototyping, mass production, and multi-shot silicone molding.