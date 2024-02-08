Ontario LSR molder Silcotech adds new Arburg presses

The silicone injection molding specialist will install the 110- and 220-ton Allrounders with Multilift robotics at its plant in Bolton.

Bolton, Ont.-based silicone injection molding specialist Silcotech North America – which celebrated 25 years in business last year – has purchased two new Arburg injection molding machines to handle growing business volume.

The two new Arburg machines include a 110 US ton Allrounder 470 A 1000 – 290 Comfort, and a 220 US ton Allrounder 570 A 2000 – 400 Comfort. The all-electric machines are specified with liquid injection/liquid silicone molding options as well as thermoplastic molding capabilities. Both molding cells will be equipped with Multilift Select 8 servo-electric robotics for parts removal and manipulation.

The purchase was announced at the co-located Plastec West and Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West event in Anaheim, Calif., where Silcotech was an exhibitor.

Delivery is scheduled for this summer.

According to Silcotech officials, the new machines are sizes where increased capacity is needed, and they will will be used to expand capacity at its Bolton headquarters. They will be added to Silcotech’s existing Arburg fleet to handle growing business volume. , and the new machines

“Silcotech’s business has seen growth in the 15 to 20 per cent per year range over the past two years and the outlook is to keep that pace that in FY2024 and beyond,” said Silcotech’s business development manager Dan Morris.

Silcotech president Michael Maloney added that Arburg was chosen as the supplier of the new machines because of their long history of success providing machines for LSR applications. “Twenty-five years ago, we set out to become a global leader of liquid silicone molded parts,” he said. “Having spent 17 years in a technical capacity with a world-renowned molding machine manufacturer, injection molding machines were part of my DNA. At that time there were only two significant players offering LIM options for their molding machines – Arburg was one of them.”

“Our decision to move forward with Arburg was clearly based on our history of success using their machines,” he continued. “Their machines feature a sound mechanical design coupled with a very progressive control system.”

Silcotech’s primary markets are medical and health care, automotive, packaging and consumer electronics, where elastomeric properties of LSR are in rising demand. The company’s services include product development, prototyping, mass production, and multi-shot silicone molding.