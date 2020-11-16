Ontario invests $350,000 for plastic sheeting maker to produce face shields

The Ontario provincial government is investing $350,000 in clear plastic sheeting maker Integrated Packaging Films (IPF), of Ayr, Ont., to help the firm with the production of an additional four million face shields per month for use during the second wave of COVID-19.

The funding will be used to help the company create new jobs and increase production of PET film by 49 per cent for use in the additional face shields.

“As a manufacturer of clear plastic sheeting for over 23 years, Integrated Packaging Films is excited to work towards protecting Ontarians against the COVID virus,” IPF president Bill Mechar said in a statement. “With the help of the government’s Ontario Together Fund, we will increase capacity of clear film and offer Canadian manufacturers locally made materials for fabricating face shields. This expansion will also create several new full-time jobs in our Ayr facility.”

Founded in 1997, IPF produces films for automotive, food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, printing, and consumer packaging markets.