Ontario investing more than $1.7 million in Southwestern Ontario-area manufacturers

The Ontario government is supporting an investment of more than $18.8 million by three Southwestern Ontario companies – some with connections to the plastics industry – to try and help strengthen local manufacturing, create good jobs and attract investment to Cambridge and the surrounding region.

The province is investing more than $1.7 million in the manufacturing sector through the Regional Development Program, which will help create 167 jobs.

Ayr, Ont.-based packaging supplier IPF Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of bioplastics product maker Good Natured Products Inc., is investing $4.3 million in a new production line for eco-friendly packaging. With Ontario’s investment of $500,000 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, Good Natured Products will create 15 jobs. The company, which recently acquired Integrated Packaging Films, will now produce bio-based sheet extrusion that meets new government regulations and offers new environmentally friendly products. The additional capacity builds on an existing long-term supply contract with Ex-Tech the bio-based sheet extrusion business from Illinois which the company recently acquired.

Aerospace components maker Shimco North America Inc., headquartered in Cambridge, is investing nearly $3.8 million to establish a full-service vertically integrated processing system, and a Shimco Centre of Excellence lab. With Ontario’s investment of $246,772 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, Shimco will create 12 jobs. The new system will reduce cycle times from 20 days to three, the Ontario government said in a Nov. 24 news release, which will put the company in a position to better service its current customers, Bombardier, Boeing and Airbus, but will hope to attract new third-party aerospace manufacturers who require processing from an approved supplier.

Advertisement

And automation supplier Eclipse Automation Inc., also headquartered in Cambridge, is investing nearly $10.8 million to establish an Industry 4.0 SMART facility in Cambridge. With Ontario’s investment of $1 million from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, Eclipse will create 140 jobs.

“It is encouraging to see our Government’s continued investment in the manufacturing sector in Waterloo Region through the Regional Development Fund,” said Mike Harris, MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga. “Ontario’s added investment will help retain and create hundreds of jobs, which benefits our communities in every way. I’m thrilled that IPF Holdings Inc., Shimco North America Inc. and Eclipse Automation Inc. are growing their business in our region.”

“Our government’s investment in these local manufacturers is great news for current and future employees, their families, and the local economy,” said Amy Fee, MPP for Kitchener South-Hespeler. “This substantial financial support benefits the progressive and thriving manufacturing sector of Waterloo Region and the province of Ontario.”