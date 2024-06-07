Ontario investing in micro-credential programs to support advanced manufacturing
The $5 million investment aims to help students train for in-demand jobs in priority sectors like advanced manufacturing.
Ontario’s provincial government is supporting the development of new micro-credentials to help students train for in-demand jobs in priority sectors like advanced manufacturing.
Through a second round of the Ontario Micro-credentials Challenge Fund, the province has invested $5 million for eligible postsecondary institutions to work with industry to co-create or expand rapid training programs designed to respond to the province’s evolving labour market.
“The Micro-credentials Challenge Fund brings industry and institutions together to create programs that strengthen Ontario’s workforce and economy,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “Micro-credentials reflect current and local labour market needs and immediately prepare students for industry-relevant opportunities in their region.”
The Ontario government says that micro-credentials offer greater flexibility and take less time to complete than standard degrees and diplomas and provide learners with the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities to prospective employers. For employers, micro-credentials help their workers quickly upskill to adapt to evolving technologies, trends and practices. These programs are trying to contribute to Ontario’s overall prosperity and alleviate the labour shortage.
This year, Ontario is providing funding for 88 micro-credential projects at colleges, universities, Indigenous Institutes and career colleges across the province. Projects include:
- Canadian College of Healthcare and Pharmaceutics – Cybersecurity for Healthcare Professionals: Designed to teach health care professionals to effectively manage cybersecurity projects involving medical devices, the government says this training is valuable to any work that involves collaboration with health care institutions, medical device manufacturers, and cybersecurity experts.
- Fanshawe College – Manufacturing Fundamentals: This project will prepare learners with the skills for the evolving manufacturing landscape driven by robotics, artificial intelligence and digital advance, and is developed in both English and French in partnership with Collège La Cité.
- Mohawk College – Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Upskilling for Electricians: This program provides licensed electricians with specialized skills in the booming electric vehicle industry, including construction, installation and maintenance of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and infrastructure.
- Université de Hearst – Introduction to Small Business Management for Healthcare Professionals: This program provides business and marketing skills to French-language health care professionals so they can manage their own practices and improve health care services in Francophone communities.
