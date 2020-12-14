Ontario investing $21 million in pre-apprenticeship training programs

The Ontario government is investing $21 million in pre-apprenticeship training programs for up to 2,000 people looking to enter the skilled trades, including at-risk youth, new Canadians, Indigenous peoples, and women.

Training is free for participants and always includes a paid work placement. Eligible union and non-union training centres, colleges, employment agencies, and other community organizations can submit their training proposals until Jan. 5, 2021 at this link.

Pre-apprenticeship training programs last up to one year and combine classroom training with an eight- to 12-week work placement. Last year the program helped train 1,800 people in 91 programs across the province.

“We know that COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on the social and economic well-being of women,” Jill Dunlop, Ontario’s associate minister of children and women’s issues, said in a Dec. 14 statement. “Encouraging people of all genders and backgrounds to pursue the skilled trades will help our economy get back on track and will ensure that women are not left behind in the process.”

In Ontario, women make up only seven per cent of employment in trades, transport and equipment operators, and related occupations.