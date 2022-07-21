Ontario investing $1.5 million in aerospace parts maker Cyclone Manufacturing

The funding will support an overall investment of $21.4 million being made by Cyclone.

Through the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness stream of Ontario’s Regional Development Program, the province is investing $1.5 million to help Cyclone invest in new technologies, including robotic assembly. In a July 21 news release, government officials said the project will enable Cyclone to undertake processing work that’s currently performed outside of Canada, create 60 new jobs, and provide upskilling for 100 employees at the company’s four facilities in Mississauga and Milton.

“Cyclone’s partnership with the Government of Ontario comes with a strong commitment from our company to increase employment, advance innovation and remain a global leader in aerospace manufacturing,” said Robert Sochaj, Cyclone’s vice president. “We are grateful to Minister Fedeli and the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade for their dedication to Ontario’s aerospace sector and the thousands of people it employs across this province.”

Founded in 1964, Cyclone Manufacturing is a vertically integrated full service provider of 3-5 axis machining, sheet metal fabrication, tube bending, welding, and structural assemblies of aerospace structural components.