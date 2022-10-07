Ontario foam extruder gets funding from provincial government

Eco Carbon Foam is receiving $195,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation to create an extruded polystyrene manufacturing plant start-up.

An extruded polystyrene insulation foam maker is one of several North Bay, Ont.-area manufacturers to receive new funding from the Ontario government.

Eco Carbon Foam Inc. is receiving $195,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) in order to create an extruded polystyrene (XPS) manufacturing plant start-up. Eco Carbon Foam, which is headquartered in North Bay, produces home and commercial grade insulation XPS foam made from recycled type 6 plastic. The foam is primarily used below grade, around walls, under the building slab, and as a frost barrier.

In total, the provincial government is providing $2,135,745 through NOHFC to support the manufacturing sector in Northwestern Ontario. Other projects that are receiving NOHFC funding are:

$970,000 to Itec 2000 Equipment Inc. for a new hydraulic shop

$267,374 to Canada Concrete Corp. to expand its concrete manufacturing operation

$217,920 to Thunder Bay Hydraulics to commercialize a car lift

$132,814 to Lakehead Ironworks Inc. for three projects: $79,040 for a new cold storage building $25,374 to make building improvements, purchase an align boring machine and install air quality equipment $28,400 to purchase a 300-tonne hydraulic press brake

$111,071 to A.M. Ludwig Saw Shop to purchase and install equipment

$99,300 to Peterson Machine and Supply Inc. to purchase a large boring mill

$90,210 to KMH Industries for a pilot demonstration and commercialization of a roller ski treadmill

$44,089 to Countermeasures Security Solutions Inc. (now known as Secure Orbit Inc) to purchase equipment and upgrade its facility

$7,967 for North West Industries Inc. to upgrade and purchase new equipment

“Supporting the manufacturing industry in the Thunder Bay area not only helps create good-paying jobs, but also helps keep the North competitive,” Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, said in an Oct. 5 statement. “These businesses play a critical role in the northern economy, supporting the community and contributing to the province’s prosperity as a whole.”