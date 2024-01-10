Ontario compounder ABSA Resin Technologies bought by Kafrit Industries

ABSA Resin Technologies Inc., a compounder and recycler based in Cambridge, Ont., has been acquired by Israel-based materials firm Kafrit Industries Ltd., for an undisclosed amount.

ABSA specializes in supplying filled and reinforced thermoplastic compounds for a wide range of engineered applications.

In a statement, officials with Kafrit called the deal “a significant step” in its expansion into North America. Kafrit already has two business entities in North America, Kafrit NA Ltd. in Langley, B.C.; and Polyfil USA, based in Rockaway, N.J.

Kafrit NA Ltd. was originally known as Constab Additive Polymers, which was integrated into the Kafrit Group in 2014.

“ABSA excels in delivering high-quality products, small to medium tailor-made production batches, and remarkably short delivery times,” the statement said. “This acquisition marks our entry into a new field of activity and completes our portfolio, enhancing the solutions we offer to the industry.”

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Negev, Israel, Kafrit makes a wide range of compounds and colour and additive concentrates.