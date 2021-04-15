Ontario chemical maker Dimachem to produce Pine-Sol for use against COVID-19

Dimachem Inc., a Windsor, Ont.-based chemical blending and packaging manufacturer, is receiving nearly $850,000 from the Ontario government to locally produce Pine-Sol household cleanser to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, the government said that Dimachem is planning to manufacture about 12 million bottles of Pine-Sol per year, and create 14 jobs. Dimachem has entered a multi-year toll manufacturing contract with The Clorox Co., which produces Pine-Sol.

Pine-Sol has been proven to be effective in killing SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) on frequently used hard, non-porous surfaces, and has been approved for this use by Health Canada and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The funding is being flowed through the Ontario Together Fund, which was launched last year to help businesses provide innovative solutions and manufacture essential medical supplies and equipment to support Ontario’s response to the pandemic.

Founded in 1972, Dimachem produces industrial chemicals for the auto industry, as well as cleaning and sanitation products. It quickly pivoted to producing hand sanitizers and disinfectants during the pandemic, and will now establish a new production line and modify its facility in Windsor to make Pine-Sol in-house. Dimachem will also purchase new blow molding equipment to produce PET bottles and packaging on-site, the news release said.