Ontario-based slitting, rewinding machinery maker Deacro Industries bought by Davis-Standard

December 16, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

U.S.-based extrusion equipment maker Davis-Standard LLC announced has acquired Deacro Industries Ltd., a manufacturer of slitting, rewinding, and roll handling equipment headquartered in Mississauga, Ont.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“Deacro is a market leader in high performance slitting and rewinding equipment technology for flexible packaging applications and we are excited to welcome their dedicated team to Davis-Standard,” said Jim Murphy, Davis-Standard’s president and CEO. “We are enthusiastic about this opportunity with Deacro; our organizations share a common focus on providing our customers solutions, service and technology.”

“With Davis-Standard we have a partner that is committed to our customers, employees and advancing technology,” Deacro president Clarence Beishuizen said. “Deacro will continue to operate and serve its customers as before and we are enthusiastic about our opportunities with Davis-Standard.”

Deacro was originally founded in 1979 as a precision machine shop for the plastics industry, but eventually transitioned to making slitting and rewinding equipment.

This is Davis-Standard’s second purchase of a Canadian company in less than two years. In June 2018, the firm acquired Brampton, Ont.-based blown film machinery maker Brampton Engineering Inc.

Davis-Standard is headquartered in Pawcatuck, Conn. The company is represented in Canada by Auxiplast Inc., of Sainte-Julie, Que.