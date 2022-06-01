Ontario-based Axiom Group expands into Michigan

The new Axiom operations facility will be located in Capac, and will be Axiom’s first in the U.S. for housing its plastic injection manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and administration.

Axiom Engineered Systems LLC, a subsidiary of Aurora, Ont.-based auto parts molder Axiom Group, has announced expansion plans in Michigan.

As part of its operations, Axiom has been supplying U.S. customers from its production facilities in Ontario and Mexico, “but an influx of recent contracts requires the company to increase production capacity,” Axiom officials said in a May 31 statement. “By securing its first U.S. plastic injection molding facility, Axiom will be able to successfully supply its new and existing contracts.”

The new Axiom operations facility will be located in Capac, Mich., and will be Axiom’s first in the U.S. for housing its plastic injection manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and administration.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $13.3 million and create more than 200 jobs, Axiom said, and is supported by a $1.24 million Michigan Business Development Program (MEDC) performance-based grant. In addition to its current capabilities, Axiom Engineered Systems is designed to double in size, in terms of both sales and employment over the next three years.

Advertisement

“Working with the MEDC and local governments has helped to make this Capac, Michigan location possible, and we extend our gratitude for making this happen,” said Axiom Group president and CEO Perry Rizzo. “The Capac facility has already secured more than $50 million in new business and will begin operations within an eight-month timeframe.”

Axiom also plans to add three additional U.S. facilities, the news release said.