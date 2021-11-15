Online liquidation sale set for Niigon Machines

A three-day online auction to liquidate the two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that had been operated by Ontario-based Niigon Machines Ltd. is set to run from Tuesday, Nov. 30 to Thursday, Dec. 2.

Niigon, which was headquartered in Vaughan, filed for bankruptcy last month and is now in receivership. The injection molding machine maker was founded in 2008 by Canadian industrialist Robert Schad under the original name of Athena Automation Ltd. Schad was also the founder of Husky Injection Molding Systems in 1953.

The Niigon auction is being run by Infinity Asset Solutions. Featured items include new and demo injection molding machines, resin drying and handling equipment, material handling and rollstock, resin spray and wash booths, chiller systems, air management systems, electrical testing equipment, and more.

