One week until ADM Montreal

Advanced Design & Manufacturing (ADM) Montreal takes place next week at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Québec’s premier manufacturing event encompasses the co-located shows of Automation Technology (ATX), Design & Manufacturing (D&M), Expoplast, Pack Ex, and Powder & Bulk Solids under one roof.

Running from Nov. 9-10, the event features more than 170 exhibitors representing the entire supply chain from smart manufacturing, automation, and packaging to plastics, and processing technology and equipment.

The show also features two newly-announced keynote speakers. Stewart Cramer, chief manufacturing officer of Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), and Charles Milliard, president and CEO of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ), will both speak at the event. Milliard will deliver an overview of the importance of manufacturing in Canada at Centre Stage on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.; and Cramer will speak on Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. at Center Stage, focusing on what he calls the transformation imperative for Canadian manufacturing.

“ADM Montreal will showcase how Canadian manufacturing is flourishing as our speakers discuss what’s to come for the Canadian markets and possibilities to expand Canadian manufacturing on the global and North American stage,” said Shamara Ray, group event director. Change is a constant in manufacturing, added Ray, and “Canada is an integral global leader in system integration, artificial intelligence (AI), packaging innovation, machine learning, and automation, amongst other specialties.”

For more information, go to the event website.