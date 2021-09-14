Oaktree Capital acquiring minority stake in auto parts molder ABC Technologies

Investment firm Oaktree Capital Management is acquiring Cerebrus Capital Management’s remaining stake in Toronto-based injection and blow molder ABC Technologies Holdings Inc., one of North America’s largest automotive systems and components manufacturers.

Oaktree is paying is Cdn$124.7 million for ABC, it said in a Sept. 13 news release.

“We believe the future of [ABC] is bright and see it as a beneficiary of the key trends of light weighting and electrification in the automotive industry,” Brook Hinchman, co-head of North America for Oaktree’s global opportunities strategy, said in the news release. “ABC Technologies is well suited to be a consolidator in the automotive technical plastic space, and Oaktree looks forward to supporting the company and its strong management team led by Todd Sheppelman.”

“Together, we have transformed ABC Technologies into a market-leading, publicly traded company with compelling growth opportunities ahead,” Dev Kapadia, senior managing director of Cerberus, said. “We look forward to following the company’s continued success in its next chapter with the support of new strategic partners.”

ABC supplies custom, highly engineered, technical plastics and lightweighting innovations to the North American light vehicle industry. The Company operates in six product groups: HVAC Systems, Interior Systems, Exterior Systems, Fluid Management, Air Induction Systems, and Flexible & Other.