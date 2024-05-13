NPE2024 wraps up

More than 50,000 attendees turned out to see more than 2,300 exhibitors.

The NPE2024 trade show has wrapped up, having drawn more than 50,000 attendees.

The final attendance figures have not been released yet, but the show had exceeded 50,000 registrants by May 7, its second day of operation.

The show ran from May 6-10 at the Orange County Convention Centre (OCCC) in Orlando, Fla.

Advertisement

The triennial trade show – which was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic – is the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, and featured over 2,300 exhibitors within more than 1.1 million net square feet of exhibit space.

“It’s been an amazing week,” said Glenn Anderson, COO and EVP, Trade Shows for the Plastics Industry Association, which organizes the event. “After a six-year hiatus, attendees were hungry to see new technology on display in all processing segments. Between the bustling exhibit area, the robust educational program and the new networking opportunities, NPE2024 satisfied that hunger.”

The next edition of the show, NPE2027 is scheduled for May 3-7, 2027, at the OCCC.