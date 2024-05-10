NPE2024 PRODUCT WRAP-UP: TCU can handle high temperatures

The Tempro Plus D390 temperature control unit from Wittmann achieves temperatures up to 392°F or 200°C.

The Tempro Plus D390 temperature control unit (TCU) from Wittmann achieves temperatures up to 392°F or 200°C, which exceeds the company’s previous high of 360°F or 180°C.

At NPE, it was shown with a variable-frequency-drive EcoDrive pump (VFD), which limits water output to only what is needed.Because of the demanding conditions, the Tempro Plus D390’s components are more durable, made of stainless steel to resist corrosion. Special fine filters maintain water quality.

All the units in Wittmann’s Tempro Plus TCU line are designed to ensure a need for less circulating water and shorter preheating and cool-down periods. In addition to controlling temperature and pressure, the TCUs monitor for leaks and broken hoses, as standard. All Tempro Plus D pressure devices are equipped with magnetically coupled pumps and operate without mechanical seals.