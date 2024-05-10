NPE2024 PRODUCT WRAP-UP: New Tracker software monitors, controls Maguire equipment

The new Tracker from Maguire Products is a web-based equipment and software solution that provides monitoring and control capabilities with all Maguire WSB blenders, MGF feeders, Ultra dryers and FlexBus conveying systems, offering accessibility via any internet browser, real-time insights and secure data transmission, which allows it to download data to a third-party database for reporting and analytics.

The system includes a Maguire MT Hub, which can connect an unlimited number of Maguire units using regional hubs, if necessary, over a customer’s existing network.

Tracker enables integration with ERP or other software systems, offering users support for reporting, material validation including post-consumer recycled usage, and equipment status monitoring. Operators can send recipes, review system setup and address alarms via a single web-based platform, using any device. The dashboard interface provides two access levels — operator perspective and production view. After logging in, users can configure their Maguire auxiliaries based on their specific operational needs, organizing equipment by type, plant location or production cell. Subscribers get secure encrypted cloud-based data storage, software updates and 90 days of remote technical support.