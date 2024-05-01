NPE2024 Product Preview: Largest clamp stroke among mid-tonnage hybrid machines

The new M-Series IMM platform from Milacron (NPE booth W1601) is now available in North America, featuring the largest clamp stroke available as standard in the mid-tonnage hybrid range within a compact footprint.

Powered by Fanuc motors and drives, the versatility and performance of the M-Series are designed to meet the demanding needs of global industries, from automotive and consumer goods to packaging and custom molders.

Available from 500 to 1,250 tons, the M-Series is based on two-platen technology and can be integrated with multiple co-injection technologies to support customer sustainability requirements.

Standard features include moving platens on LM guides on the clamp end, with standard power-operated gates and chrome-plated strain rods; increased maximum mold weights, improved dry-cycle times, and supported strain rods in the mold section; twin-cylinder injection units for equal distribution across the screw; injection swivel for easy screw removal; insulated heater bands; linear position transducers for accurate injection position control; and a 21.5-inch touchscreen control panel with swing arm to improve viewing of the mold area.