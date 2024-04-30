NPE2024 Product Preview: Hot runner technology eliminates ‘shadow formations’

The new Streamrunner Shadowfree hot runner line from Hasco (NPE booth S35049), which feature 3D-printed manifolds, addresses a common problem with traditional injection molding: shadows created by flow disruptions around the valve pin, which can lead to plastic degradation and suboptimal colour transitions.

To deal with this issue, the Streamrunner Shadowfree line divides material flow into streamlined channels, reuniting the channels at the point where the valve pin enters the melt channel.

Testing by Hasco has demonstrated the ability to achieve rapid black-to-white material transitions in just 25 cycles. And in addition to eliminating dead spots, the Streamruner Shadowfree provides gentle material flow and a marked reduction in pressure losses, as well as smoother processing of heat-sensitive resins. And by offering up to 70 per cent faster colour changes, the system enables material losses to be reduced and product quality to be increased.