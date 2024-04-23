NPE2024 Product Preview: Haitian launching next-generation IMMs

Worcester, Mass.-based Absolute Haitian (NPE booth W943) will present the fifth generation of its Haitian servo-hydraulic and Zhafir electric injection molding machines at NPE2024 with updates related to energy efficiency, performance, and intelligence.

The so-called Generation 5 units offer a combination of up to 20 per cent energy savings, decreased machine footprint for greater productivity per square foot, and improved cycle times. From an intelligence perspective, the newly improved control systems have applied AI algorithms and sensor technology to improve various functions such as energy management, accuracy, consistency, diagnostics and assistance.

The next-gen presses also have an electric screw drive as standard on the servo-hydraulic series up to 120 millimeters (mm), which the company said reduces overall energy usage by at least 20 percent and improves processing stability. In addition, the new presses feature increased plasticizing rates for reduced cycle times and reduced machine footprints.

Also at NPE, the Haitian Group will introduce their machine tool lines with its first ever appearance at a trade show in the U.S. Previously, the metal-forming machines were sold in Asia, Europe, Mexico and South America. Distribution in the U.S. and Canada will be handled by the Absolute Group, the sales and service partner in the U.S. and Canada for China-based Ningbo Haitian Machinery Co. Ltd., with full-scale distribution planned for this year.

Absolute Haitian is said to be the world’s largest supplier of plastics injection molding machinery, shipping some 43,000 machines annually.