NPE2024 opens in Orlando

This is the first NPE show in six years.

NPE2024 opened on May 6 at the Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando, Fla., and runs through May 10.

The triennial trade show – which was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic – features over 2,100 exhibitors within more than 1.1 million net square feet of exhibit space. So far, over 50,000 people have registered to attend, show officials said.

“NPE2024 promises to be a monumental event, showcasing the latest technology, sustainability advancements and newest research and insights that will positively impact and shape all the industries that use plastic,” says Matt Seaholm, president and CEO of the Plastics Industry Association, which sponsors the show. “We’re thrilled to welcome the most global audience since NPE2015 – with innovators, experts and visionaries registered from 128 unique countries who are ready to shape the future of plastics.”

Some of the new features debuting at NPE2024 are:

Keynote Speakers: Open to all attendees, NPE will have keynote speakers whose expertise will shape the future landscape of the plastics industry. Micheal Cicco, president and CEO at FANUC America Corp., and Michael Heinz, chair and CEO at BASF Corp., have been confirmed as the two keynote speakers. On May 6, Cicco’s session, titled “Unlocking the Potential: Robotics, AI and Automation in the New Tech Era”, addressed how robotics and automation advancements are revolutionizing the industry and explore the exciting future of human-machine collaboration. On May 8, Heinz’s session, titled, “Our Plastics Journey: The Road to Shaping a Sustainable Future”, will highlight industry challenges, the importance of collaboration with legislators and NGOs and provide inspiration for the future.

For more information on NPE’s new and exclusive offerings, visit npe.org/new-at-npe2024.