NPE offers travel tips for international visitors

Show organizers for the upcoming NPE2024 plastics trade show, to be held on May 6-10, 2024, in Orlando, Fla., are promoting some travel tips for international visitors.

“To ensure a smooth visit for all our international visitors, we have multiple resources to help you along the process,” NPE officials said.

These include:

Visiting the International Visitors page for travel and visa information

Contacting them at attend@npe.org to request a letter of invitation

“Remember, visa processes will differ between countries, and processing times may take longer than usual,” officials said. “Check in with your local embassy or consulate to get more information on the status of visa processing.”

“If your organization plans on attending the trade show as a delegation, which requires a minimum of 15 attendees, or if you’d like to find a delegation to attend NPE2024 with, learn more at NPE.org/international,” they added.

All non-U.S. attendees will gain exclusive access to the International Business Lounge, where NPE show staff will provide translation services, seating, meeting areas and refreshments. “We will also hold international educational sessions, open to all visitors,” they said.

For attendees that speak Spanish, the Seminarios Latinoamericanos are being presented by Tecnología del Plástico on May 7-8, 2024, where sessions highlighting advanced technologies in plastics processing, the circular economy and sustainability will be presented entirely in Spanish.