NPE2021 cancelled as in-person event

The NPE2021 trade show, scheduled for May 17-21 in Orlando, Fla., has been officially cancelled as an in-person event.

In a Jan. 5 statement, the Washington, D.C.-based Plastics Industry Association – which produces the show – made the announcement. “[We] place the health and safety of our members, exhibitors, staff, and the attendees as its highest priority,” the association said. “After consultation with medical and legal experts, our Officers of the Board, the NPE executive committee, exhibitors, and the association membership, the Board of Directors decided, and we are announcing, the cancellation of the in-person components of NPE2021…due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After extensive review, it has been determined that it is not possible to hold the planned event and also provide a safe environment at that time and location, and therefore we must cancel the in-person show.”

“While we are disappointed by the circumstances that led to this decision, we know that the plastics industry is strong and resilient,” the statement continued. “Over the past ten months, it has been leading the transformation of manufacturing processes and supply chain operations that deliver medical equipment and supplies to pharmaceutical companies, medical supply manufacturers, and healthcare workers, protecting first responders and frontline workers against the coronavirus.”

At this time, the Plastics Industry Association has not announced whether or not there will be a virtual NPE2021 event.

The biggest plastics fair in North America, NPE is held every three years. The most recent staging of the show in 2018 featured 2,181 exhibitors and drew 56,034 confirmed registered attendees.