Canadian Plastics

Nova selects European distributor Tricon to expand international footprint

Canadian Plastics   

Canadian Plastics Materials

Starting in early 2023, Tricon will be a branded distributor of Nova’s Advanced Sclairtech technology and other high-performance resins in the European market.

Nova Chemicals Corp. has announced plans to name Tricon Energy Inc. as a branded distributor of Nova’s Advanced Sclairtech technology and other high-performance resins in the European market.

The arrangement is set to begin in early 2023, officials with Calgary-based Nova said in a statement.

Nova described Tricon is an “industry leader” in the global trade and commodity distribution market, and has a full range of its own products that complement Nova’s offerings.

“We look forward to working with Tricon and providing our European customers the ability to have just-in-time deliveries from a local, experienced and respected distributor,” said Todd Becker, Nova’s vice president of sales. “Through a distributor like Tricon, the value chain knows it is getting faster access to premium Nova…products with a trusted distribution company along with expanded local sales and support.”

Advertisement

Nova says its Advanced Sclairtech technology provides a combination of properties not found in traditional polyethylene resins, including better processability, lightweighting, ultra-high barrier protection, strength, toughness, and abuse resistance.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Houston, Tricon Energy has locations throughout Europe.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Nova partners with distributors to expand reach in Mexico
NOVA launches first “single-site” resins
Nova launches first commercial product made by Advanced Sclairtech technology
Nova Chemicals wins rotational molding design award