Nova selects European distributor Tricon to expand international footprint

Nova Chemicals Corp. has announced plans to name Tricon Energy Inc. as a branded distributor of Nova’s Advanced Sclairtech technology and other high-performance resins in the European market.

The arrangement is set to begin in early 2023, officials with Calgary-based Nova said in a statement.

Nova described Tricon is an “industry leader” in the global trade and commodity distribution market, and has a full range of its own products that complement Nova’s offerings.

“We look forward to working with Tricon and providing our European customers the ability to have just-in-time deliveries from a local, experienced and respected distributor,” said Todd Becker, Nova’s vice president of sales. “Through a distributor like Tricon, the value chain knows it is getting faster access to premium Nova…products with a trusted distribution company along with expanded local sales and support.”

Nova says its Advanced Sclairtech technology provides a combination of properties not found in traditional polyethylene resins, including better processability, lightweighting, ultra-high barrier protection, strength, toughness, and abuse resistance.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Houston, Tricon Energy has locations throughout Europe.