Nova Scotia’s RPS Composites acquires assets of FRP and piping maker Fabricated Plastics

RPS Composites, a Mahone Bay, N.S.-based manufacturer of fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) and dual laminate piping systems, has acquired the assets of Fabricated Plastics Ltd., which is headquartered in Maple, Ont., north of Toronto.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1962, Fabricated Plastics provides design, engineering, and manufacturing expertise to FRP and dual laminate tank, piping, and equipment customers for the pulp and paper, mining, chemical processing, semiconductor, food and drug, and metal treating and electroplating industries.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Fabricated Plastics team,” said Jeff Fraser, CEO of RPS Composites. “Their commitment to safety and product quality aligns with our RPS values, and, the product lines that include ASME RTP-1 certified tanks and vessels, are an excellent strategic fit for RPS. We are excited by what this expanded capacity means for our current and future customers.”

The company will operate under the RPS Composites group as RPS Composites Ontario Inc.

RPS Composites operates FRP and dual laminate piping systems manufacturing, inspection, distribution, and service centres in Halifax, N.S.; and in the U.S. near Birmingham and Mobile, Ala.; Washington, D.C.; Baton Rouge and Lafayette, La.; Columbus, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Pa.; Houston, Texas; and Salt Lake City, Utah.