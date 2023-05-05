Nova, Pregis develop recycled polyethylene food packaging
The low-carbon resin is manufactured using advanced production technology and offers good printability and clarity.
Polyethylene producer Nova Chemicals Corp. has partnered with Chicago-based packaging supplier Pregis to develop flexible food packaging made from recycled polyethylene (rPE).
The packaging film is made using Syndigo rPE-0860-FC resin, which is Nova’s first mechanically recycled, food-contact rPE grade.
According to officials with Calgary-based Nova, the low-carbon resin is manufactured using advanced production technology and offers good printability and clarity.
The solutions will be used in stand-up pouches (SUPs), fitment pouches, and lay-flat bags.
“As part of our commitment to circularity, we’re proud to bring our first mechanically recycled food-contact grade to market,” said Alan Schrob, Nova’s director of mechanical recycling. “We have a long history as a supplier to Pregis and believe that this collaboration will deliver new solutions that support the growing brand owner demand for high quality, food-safe recycled content.”
For Pregis, meanwhile, the partnership with Nova is said to be in line with its effort to provide circular flexible packaging for the market.
