Nova, Pregis develop recycled polyethylene food packaging

Polyethylene producer Nova Chemicals Corp. has partnered with Chicago-based packaging supplier Pregis to develop flexible food packaging made from recycled polyethylene (rPE).

The packaging film is made using Syndigo rPE-0860-FC resin, which is Nova’s first mechanically recycled, food-contact rPE grade.

According to officials with Calgary-based Nova, the low-carbon resin is manufactured using advanced production technology and offers good printability and clarity.

The solutions will be used in stand-up pouches (SUPs), fitment pouches, and lay-flat bags.

“As part of our commitment to circularity, we’re proud to bring our first mechanically recycled food-contact grade to market,” said Alan Schrob, Nova’s director of mechanical recycling. “We have a long history as a supplier to Pregis and believe that this collaboration will deliver new solutions that support the growing brand owner demand for high quality, food-safe recycled content.”

For Pregis, meanwhile, the partnership with Nova is said to be in line with its effort to provide circular flexible packaging for the market.