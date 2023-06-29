Nova, Plastic Energy launch feasibility study for advanced recycling plant in Ontario

If constructed, the plant in Sarnia would be largest facility of its kind in Canada to date.

Calgary-based polyethylene (PE) maker Nova Chemicals Corp. has entered into an agreement with recycling technology supplier Plastic Energy to explore the possibility of developing a pyrolysis-driven advanced recycling facility in the Sarnia, Ontario, region.

If built, Nova officials say, the facility would be the largest of its kind in Canada with a potential initial capacity of 66kt per year.

“Post-use plastics offer tremendous value to furthering the circular economy, and our teams at Nova work daily to innovate new and collaborative ways to extend the lifecycle of our products and plastic packaging,” Greg DeKunder, vice president of Nova Circular Solutions, said in a June 28 news release. “This agreement with Plastic Energy is a prime example of two companies working together to create timely, effective, and sustainable solutions that will help us make progress towards our 2030 recycled plastics ambitions, while diverting hard-to-recycle segments of plastic waste away from landfills.”

Plastic Energy uses a patented “TAC” process to treat post-consumer plastic waste. Recycled PE manufactured using Plastic Energy-produced feedstock, called TACOIL, has identical properties to virgin PE, the release said, and can be used in food contact and high-performance applications, helping manufacturers and packagers achieve their recycled content goals. Based in the UK and Spain, Plastic Energy has two commercial recycling plants in Spain that have been in operation for seven years, alongside new projects in Europe and Asia.

“We are pleased to sign this agreement with Nova to explore the scope for our first advanced recycling project in Canada,” said Carlos Monreal, founder and CEO of Plastic Energy. “Advanced recycling will continue to be important for the North American market by providing a solution for incorporating recycled content into food-grade packaging. Together with Nova, we aim to reduce the amount of plastic waste ending up in landfills, incineration, or as leakage into the environment, which is important for the circular economy in Canada.”

Nova recently announced its aspiration to reach 30 per cent recycled content as a share of its total polyethylene sales by 2030 in its Roadmap to Sustainability Leadership, including its commitment to build a state of the art mechanical recycling business and continue exploring advanced recycling technologies. If built, this new facility would see Nova build on its already $2 billion investment into Ontario.