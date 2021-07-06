Nova names new senior vice president and CFO

Nova Chemicals Corp. has named Avik Dey as its new senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Dey – who will also become a member of Nova’s senior executive committee and will be based in Calgary – succeeds Julie Beck, who has transitioned to the role of special advisor to the CEO.

Dey joins the company from the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, where he most recently served as managing director, head of energy and resources. In addition, he has held senior financial, accounting and control leadership positions across energy, investment management and professional sports in Canada and the U.S.

“Avik is a very strategic, well-respected and visionary global finance and M&A leader and we look forward to leveraging his broad industry context, private equity background and extensive knowledge of ESG investment strategies to further our ambitious aspirations for a plastics circular economy and a net-zero carbon future,” Luis Sierra, Nova president and CEO, said in a news release.

Dey was named to Canada’s Top 40 under 40 for 2017 and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary.