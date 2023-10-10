Nova names new CFO, other executive leadership officials

Calgary-based materials supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. has made what it calls “a strategic restructuring” of its executive leadership team, including naming Eric Brenner as chief financial officer, after having served as the firm’s acting CFO since May 2022.

Brenner joined Nova in 2017 as director of financial planning and reporting. Prior to joining Nova, he worked in a variety of financial roles at Komatsu Mining Corp. and Deloitte & Touche.

Nova has also appointed Rocky Vermani as senior vice president of innovation and sustainability. Vermani has been with Nova for almost 30 years, most recently in the role of senior vice president of supply chain, procurement and innovation.

Finally, Robert Vislosky is Nova’s new chief officer of supply chain and procurement, in charge of leading the firm’s efforts in purchasing, logistics, and planning. Vislosky – who had previously worked for Nova for seven years before departing in 2003 – has more than 20 years of experience leading procurement teams across the food packaging, industrial materials and logistics, manufacturing, and systems industries.

“These executive changes will offer greater focus and distinction between the work we are doing to run our day-to-day operations safely and reliably, providing the exceptional customer experience we are known for, while also growing our business and reshaping plastics for a better, more sustainable world,” Nova’s president and CEO Roger Kearns said in a news release. “We have bold ambitions, and I am confident that with the right structure in place, we will achieve our vision of being the leading sustainable polyethylene producer in North America.”