Nova names new acting CFO

Calgary-based materials supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. has named Eric Brenner, who is currently the firm’s corporate controller, as its new acting chief financial officer.

“Eric’s strong technical expertise and proven leadership capabilities, combined with his tenure at Nova…make him the ideal candidate for the acting CFO role,” Nova CEO Luis Sierra said in a news release.

Nova’s senior vice president and CFO, Avik Dey, will be leaving the company effective June 10 2022, the news release added.