Nova names Alan Schrob as PCR development manager

Calgary-based material supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. has named Alan Schrob as its post-consumer resin (PCR) development manager.

Schrob previously held the title of senior leader, market management for the company.

“In his new role, Alan will be responsible for developing new and existing business relationships to secure the company’s long-term supply of mechanically recycled PE PCR,” Nova officials said in a Nov. 30 statement.

Schrob is based out of Nova’s office in Pittsburgh, Pa.