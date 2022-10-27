Nova launches 100 per cent rPE resin

Canadian Plastics

EX-PCR-NC4 helps to close the loop, enabling a fully circular plastics economy for flexible film.

Photo Credit: Nova Chemicals Corp.

Calgary-based Nova Chemicals Corp. has launched a new, mechanically recycled polyethylene resin called EX-PCR-NC4 designed to help converters and brand owners to meet sustainability goals without compromising package performance in applications such as shrink, e-commerce, heavy-duty sacks, and protective packaging.

According to Nova officials, EX-PCR-NC4 contains 100 per cent post-consumer recycled polyethylene (rPE) and offers versatile design flexibility, making it a good choice to lower the carbon footprint of packaging. Nova’s rPE is sourced from distribution centre flexible film, which includes a blend of back-of-store stretch and front-of-store consumer drop off.

“Through customer trials and applications development at our Center for Performance Applications in Calgary, we have successfully incorporated our new rPE resin in various end-use format,” said Anna Rajkovic, Nova’s circular economy market manager.

Commercial quantities of EX-PCR-NC4 are available now.

“Our new rPE product line…provides converters and brand owners with a more sustainable packaging solution without compromising overall quality or strength,” said Alan Schrob, Nova’s mechanical recycling director.

