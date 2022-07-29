Nova executive Greg DeKunder back to work after cancer battle

Greg DeKunder, polyethylene marketing vice president for Calgary-based Nova Chemicals Corp., has returned to work after a cancer diagnosis in December 2021.

In a July 26 post on his LinkedIn account, DeKunder wrote that he was diagnosed with a Stage 3 colon tumor on Dec. 23 after a routine colonoscopy,

“In addition to the surgeons, doctors, nurses, family and friends who helped me through my journey with cancer, I want to thank my colleagues at Nova,” he wrote. “I received tremendous support from Nova. My colleagues gave me the encouragement to work when I had the energy, and they also gave me space when I needed to focus on my healing.”

“I am back at work today cancer-free and finished with my treatments,” he continued. “I am full of energy to continue our work at Nova to shape a world where tomorrow is even better than today.”

DeKunder, who is based out of Nova’s office in Pittsburgh, joined the company in 2018. Prior to that, he worked for Total Petrochemicals for almost 26 years.