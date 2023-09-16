Nova declares force majeure for Ontario-made polyethylene

The announcement, made on Sept. 14, attributes the disruption to an unplanned outage at Nova's Corunna cracker.

Calgary-based Nova Chemicals Corp. has declared a force majeure on its polyethylene (PE) resins, including both HDPE and LDPE, produced at its facilities in Ontario.

The announcement, made on Sept. 14 and reported by news site Theplasticsexchange, attributes the disruption to an unplanned outage at its nearby Corunna cracker, near Sarnia, Ont., which supplies the ethylene feedstock for the Moore and St. Clair River sites.

Nova’s Moore facility has an annual production capacity of 840 million pounds of PE, and the company’s St. Clair River site has an annual PE capacity of nearly 400 million pounds.

The estimated duration of the force majeure is unknown.