Nova debuts first mechanically recycled food-contact resin

The new Syndigo rPE-0860-FC resin is FDA-compliant and can be used in rigid and flexible packaging applications.

Calgary-based material supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. has launched a new mechanically recycled polyethylene (rPE) grade – and its first food-contact rPE – as part of its recently released Syndigo portfolio.

According to Nova officials, the new Syndigo rPE-0860-FC – which is sourced from HDPE milk, water, and juice jugs – is FDA-compliant and can be used in rigid and flexible packaging applications.

“By adding the first food-contact rPE to the Syndigo portfolio, we’re supporting our mission of increasing rPE usage to demonstrate our commitment to eliminating plastic waste and reducing the carbon footprint of plastic packaging,” Alan Schrob, Nova’s director of mechanical recycling, said in a news release. “Achieving the high level of performance needed for use in food contact puts this recycled resin in a field with few others and allows our customers to target the most demanding applications.”

The Syndigo portfolio also currently consists of three other resins, which can be used in a variety of non-food contact applications from e-commerce mailers to shrink to industrial films. The Syndigo brand is sold by the Nova Circular Solutions business division, which was launched by Nova in February.