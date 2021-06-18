Nova Chemicals names Victor Alvarado as senior VP, operations and engineering

Calgary-based Nova Chemicals Corp. has named Victor Alvarado as its new senior vice president, operations and engineering, effective July 1.

In a June 10 news release, Nova said that Alvarado – who has over 30 years’ global manufacturing experience – will be responsible for the “safe, reliable and competitive operations of the company’s manufacturing facilities and its support functions.” He will also play a “pivotal role in the safe and successful completion of the company’s significant growth investments in Sarnia, Ont., while providing strategic leadership to ensure world-class competitiveness of Nova’s manufacturing assets.”

Alvarado, who will be based out of Calgary, will also become a member of Nova’s senior executive committee.

“Victor is a very experienced and well-respected global petrochemicals executive with a proven track record of leading manufacturing organizations to higher levels of reliability and turnaround performance in the U.S., Europe, and Asia,” Nova president and CEO Luis Sierra said. “His experience and insight will be a tremendous asset to Nova as we continue to position the company as a leading low-carbon player in the olefins and polymers industry.”

A graduate of the University of Illinois with a degree in Chemical Engineering, Alvarado has previously worked at BP and its predecessor company, Amoco, in various engineering, operations and commercial roles, culminating as vice president of global aromatics, before being named as operations director, global aromatics at Ineos.