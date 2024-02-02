Nova Chemicals named a ‘Top Employer in Alberta’ in 2024

The annual list recognizes select companies across the country as exceptional places to work.

Calgary-based polyethylene maker Nova Chemicals Corp. has been named a 2024 Top Employer in Alberta for its leadership in talent recruitment and retention within the petrochemical industry.

The annual list, organized by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, recognizes select companies across the country as exceptional places to work based on criteria including workplace environment, social atmosphere, benefits, skills training, performance management, and community involvement.

“We are humbled to be recognized as a top employer in Alberta,” said Mona Jasinski, Nova’s senior vice president of human resources and communications.” Our vision…is to foster an agile, high-performing, and engaged team of employees and this recognition underscores this commitment to our people.”

Approximately 2,200 of its 2,500 employees are located across Canada, and Nova says it has:

Advertisement