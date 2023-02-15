Nova Chemicals launches new circular solutions business

The new division will initially offer three commercial recycled polyethylene resins under the brand name SYNDIGO.

Calgary-based material supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. has opened a new business division focusing on lower-emission, recycled products.

Called Nova Circular Solutions, the division will initially offer three commercial recycled polyethylene (rPE) resins under the brand name SYNDIGO.

The first of these products is EX-PCR-WR3, a mechanically recycled resin sourced from PE agricultural film, intended for e-commerce mailers, can liners, carry-out bags, protective packaging and shrink.

EX-PCR-NC4, the second product in the line, is a mechanically recycled resin sourced from back-of-store distribution center PE stretch film and front-of-store consumer drop off. It’s best used for heavy-duty sacks, e-commerce mailers, stretch wrap, collation shrink, protective packaging and industrial films.

The third product, EX-PCR-HD5 resin, is mechanically recycled and sourced from HDPE milk jugs. It’s intended for use in flexible packaging, heavy-duty sacks and small-part blow molding.

“Plastic products play a critical role in our daily lives, and industry and consumers…want products that can be recycled, reused, and reimagined,” said John Thayer, Nova’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “[This] announcement underscores [our] commitment to be a leader in sustainable polyethylene production.”