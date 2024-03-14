Nova Chemicals launches Canadian Centre of Excellence for Plastics Circularity

Calgary-based materials firm Nova Chemicals Corp. has launched its new Centre of Excellence for Plastics Circularity, which is designed to be a hub for knowledge exchange and technology development for the circular economy of plastics.

The Centre has two key objectives, Nova officials said in a March 14 news release: R&D collaboration across sectors, and value chain-integration. Specifically, Nova said, it wants to work with partners across industry, academia, and government in order to integrate expertise across such disciplines as material science, engineering, chemistry, environmental science, and public policy.

“We welcome innovators from across Canada and beyond to join us in developing scalable solutions for the world’s most complex plastics challenges,” said Nova president and CEO Roger Kearns. “Our aim is to position Canada as a global leader in circular economy best practices and sustainable plastics management.”