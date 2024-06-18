Nova Chemicals gets FDA approval for recycled LLDPE for food-contact applications

The recycled LLDPE, Nova’s second food-compliant recycled polyethylene, will be sold under the brand name Syndigo.

Calgary-based material supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. has received a letter of non objection from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirming the capability of its mechanical recycling process in Connersville, Ind., to produce post-consumer recycled linear low density polyethylene material (eLLDPE) suitable for broad food-contact applications.

The rLLDPE will be sold under the brand name Syndigo and will become Nova’s second food-compliant recycled polyethylene (rPE). The first Syndigo product, introduced in March 2023, was a high-density rPE derived from milk bottles. rPE enables converters and brand owners to incorporate recycled materials into food and non-food packaging products, Nova officials said.

“Customers will be able to use [our] rLLDPE at up to 100 percent recycled content for the manufacture of food packaging intended to contact all food types under Conditions of Use (COU) B through H,” Nova officials said. “rLLDPE is one of the most commonly used materials for flexible food packaging and can be used for the full scope of applications including pantry staples, refrigerator items, and freezer packaging.”

“We welcome the opportunity to work with the industry to collect retail and distribution center plastic film and recycle it at our centrally located Indiana facility,” said Greg DeKunder, vice president, Nova Circular Solutions. “By working across the value chain, we are creating a circular system where we collect flexible plastics and, in return, provide rPE for your food and non-food contact packaging.”

Nova invested in its first mechanical recycling facility in Connersville to increase its supply of rPE. Construction is underway and operations are expected to begin in early 2025. Once fully operational in early 2026, the Connersville plant will produce more than 100 million pounds of Syndigo for non-food and broad-use food contact.

Nova has 2,600 employees worldwide and is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.