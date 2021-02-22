Nova Chemicals debuts film structure designs formulated with post-consumer resin

Calgary-based Nova Chemicals Corp. has developed a series of customizable film structure designs formulated with post-consumer resin (PCR). The film structures, which incorporate post-consumer low-density and linear low-density polyethylene (rLDPE/LLDPE), can be tailored to meet the demands of film applications including heavy-duty sack, collation shrink, stretch film, agricultural film, trash bags and liners, food packaging and protective packaging for e-commerce, such as bubble wrap and air pillows.

According to Greg DeKunder, Nova’s vice president, PE marketing, the new film structure designs further advance the company’s commitment to supporting industry-wide adoption of PCR. “The introduction of these film structure designs is one of several initiatives we are pursuing to make it easier and more practical for the industry and our customers to incorporate PCR into new packaging and products,” he said. “The addition of our portfolio of PCR will allow NOVA Chemicals to be a one-stop supplier for our customers’ virgin and recycled PE needs.”

The film structure designs also are an important step in helping consumer brands meet their ambitious sustainability goals, according to Monika Kleczek, Nova’s circular economy market manager. “The PCR teams at our Innovation Centres are working closely with film producers, converters and brand owners to design high-performance PCR-content consumer packaging,” she said. “Together, they are accelerating commercialization of these packages and advancing the circular economy.”

Last year, Nova entered into agreements with Delta, B.C.-based recycler Merlin Plastics and U.S.-based plastics recycler Revolution to supply PCR that Nova will sell to its customers. The company also introduced a suite of ready-to-recycle octene and butene LLDPE resins for packaging applications in 2019, which, in their virgin state, are designed to compensate for the potentially degraded physical performance of recycled content in film structures.