Nova Chemicals commits $600,000 to support STEM education across Canada

The funding will impact the 'Let’s Talk Science' program’s education, outreach, and climate science initiatives in Canada.

In celebration of World Science Day on Nov. 10, Calgary-based material supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. announced that it has renewed its commitment to the “Let’s Talk Science” program for three years with a donation of $600,000. This multi-year financial commitment will support STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) for children and youth across Canada.

Specifically, the funding will impact Let’s Talk Science’s education, outreach, and climate science initiatives in Canada to:

Build confidence and develop problem solving, creativity and innovative thinking skills in children and youth from Early Years to Grade 12 nationally, including in Indigenous and other under-served communities;

Encourage youth to pursue STEM education and career paths, including in the chemical manufacturing sector.

According to enrollment metrics, Nova said in a Nov. 10 statement, most youth in Canada are disengaging from STEM courses before graduating high school, and STEM representation is lacking for women, Indigenous people, historically marginalized communities and those who face additional barriers.

“There is a great need for a workforce equipped with STEM skills today and in the future,” said Mona Jasinski, Nova’s senior vice president of communications and human resources. “Nova is committed to supporting science education to encourage children and youth to consider STEM disciplines and enable high-paying research and development, engineering, and manufacturing positions right here in Canada.”