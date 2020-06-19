Nova CEO Todd Karran to retire on August 1

June 19, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Todd Karran, the president and CEO of Calgary-based Nova Chemicals Corp., is retiring effective August 1.

A career veteran of Nova, Karran has served as president and CEO since 2015. “He has led the company through significant growth and expansion projects including the completion and start-up of a new polyethylene reactor in Alberta; the decision to expand Nova’s geographical footprint into the U.S. Gulf Coast; and building a second Advanced SCLAIRTECH technology facility in Ontario,” Nova said in a June 18 press release.

“It’s been my pleasure and an honor to work alongside such a talented and passionate team for 35 years,” Karran said in the release. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together and know that there is a bright future ahead for my friends and colleagues that are working to shape a better world.”

Karran joined Nova in 1985 and has held positions that include chief financial officer, vice president, corporate development & treasurer; chief information officer; vice president, applications; and vice president and controller, olefins/polyolefins.

“After a thorough process to identify a strong and capable successor, [Nova’s] board of directors are finalizing arrangements with a talented and experienced leader and expect to be able to make an announcement shortly,” Nova board chairman Musabbeh Al Kaabi said.