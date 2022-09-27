Nova Chemicals appoints new interim CEO

Calgary-based materials maker Nova Chemicals Corp. has appointed Danny Dweik as its interim CEO effective Oct. 1, replacing Luis Sierra, who became the firm’s CEO in July 2020.

A Canadian national, Dweik is a Nova board member and industrials head at Nova owner Mubadala Investment Co. He was formerly CFO and CEO of aluminum maker Emirates Global Aluminium.

In a Sept. 26 news release, Nova officials said that Sierra is stepping down and will serve as a senior adviser to the firm, assisting with the transition. Prior to joining Nova in 2020, Sierra had been with British Petroleum for 30 years.

“[Dweik’s] leadership and impeccable track record of improving the operational performance and sustainability standards of complex industrial companies will enable Nova to accelerate the implementation of its decarbonization and circular economy strategy,” Nova chairman Ahmed Yahia said in the release. “[His] commitment to empowering the greatest asset of every company – its people – will allow Nova to further accelerate its innovation roadmap to best support our customers.”