Nova and GreenMantra complete second asphalt paving project in Ontario

Canadian firms Nova Chemicals Corp. and GreenMantra Technologies have completed a second asphalt paving project in Ontario that incorporating the equivalent of 700,000 plastic bags in post-consumer recycled plastic materials into two pathways and a parking lot.

The asphalt paving project was completed at the construction site of Nova’s newest polyethylene manufacturing facility on Rokeby Line in St. Clair Township, near Sarnia.

“This is an excellent example of Canadian innovation and collaboration to shape a world that is better tomorrow than it is today,” said Sarah Marshall, Nova’s vice president of sustainability. “Together, we are finding new solutions to divert plastic waste from landfill and create a circular economy for plastic materials.”

Headquartered in Brantford, Ont., GreenMantra upcycles post-consumer and post-industrial recycled plastics into specialty waxes and polymer additives for asphalt, roofing, and plastic products. According to GreenMantra officials, the Nova paving project incorporated a polymer additive that boosts the performance of the asphalt and delivers stronger, more durable roads.

The project dates from last year, when Calgary-based Nova contacted GreenMantra to initiate a field paving trial, which included the equivalent of 118,000 plastic bags in two 1,700 feet long pathways located at its future Rokeby Site, which is now under construction.

“The 2020 pilot was a significant test relative to the Canadian climate and the environmental impact of freeze-thaw cycles, UV rays, and moisture in addition to bearing the load of heavy construction equipment,” Nova officials said. “Asphalt companies often use modifiers, like GreenMantra’s waxes, to help to make the asphalt more resistant to rutting and cracking, adding durability and longevity to pavements.” Based on the positive performance of the test strip in 2020, Nova and GreenMantra proceeded with the expanded paving project.

“Nova’s $2.5 billion (CAD) investment in two Ontario growth projects brings cutting edge technology, high-paying jobs and long-term viability to the region,” said Rob Thompson, Nova’s vice president of manufacturing. “This paving project that incorporates recycled plastic in our new parking lot is another way we can demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and being a good neighbour here in Lambton County.”

A video of the project is available at this link.