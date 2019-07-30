Nordson appoints Marc Delplace as new eastern Canada sales manager

July 30, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Dispensing equipment maker Nordson Corp. has a new regional sales manager for eastern Canada.

The Westlake, Ohio-based company has named plastics industry veteran Marc Delplace as its regional sales manager for plasticating and melt delivery components. He will be responsible for sales of Xaloy screws, barrels, and related components and BKG screen changers, gear pumps, and valves. His territory includes the Canadian provinces of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, as well as the U.S. states of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

“Marc has three decades of experience with plasticating components in both extrusion and injection molding applications, including representing Xaloy products as an agent,” Rob Cook, Nordson’s manager of processor sales for Xaloy and BKG products in the Americas, said in a statement. “His engineering expertise will enable him to provide our customers with valuable process support.”

Delplace entered the plastics industry in 1987 as an engineer with injection molding machine builder Engel. Since then he has spent most of his career operating his own businesses, serving as a manufacturers’ representative, remanufacturer of machine components, design engineer, and consultant. Much of this work has focused on plasticating equipment.

Delplace holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of New Brunswick and has done graduate-level course work in engineering at the Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal.